Benjamin Netanyahu confirms Israel has agreed to ceasefire with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet last night backed US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a truce.

Mr Netanyahu’s office claimed Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” was a “tremendous success” and had achieved all of its objectives and more.

“Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat — both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields,” it said.

“In addition, the IDF has achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets.”

The statement added that in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had killed hundreds of Basij operatives and another nuclear scientist.

“In light of achieving the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” the statement said.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier today, just after 8am AEST (6pm Washington time), Mr Trump announced that a ceasefire would begin at about 2pm AEST.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE … for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED,” he wrote on social media.

He said 24 hours after the ceasefire began, an “official end” to the war would be “saluted by the world”.

Source: ABC

--Agencies