Benjamin Netanyahu confirms Israel has agreed to ceasefire with Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu confirms Israel has agreed to ceasefire with Iran

June 24, 2025   12:24 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office said a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet last night backed US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a truce.

Mr Netanyahu’s office claimed Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” was a “tremendous success” and had achieved all of its objectives and more.

“Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat — both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields,” it said.

“In addition, the IDF has achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets.”

The statement added that in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had killed hundreds of Basij operatives and another nuclear scientist.

“In light of achieving the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” the statement said.

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

Earlier today, just after 8am AEST (6pm Washington time), Mr Trump announced that a ceasefire would begin at about 2pm AEST.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE … for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED,” he wrote on social media.

He said 24 hours after the ceasefire began, an “official end” to the war would be “saluted by the world”.

Source: ABC
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)

NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Matale Municipal Council (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Road repair initiative under 2011 flood project began before approval, revealed in COPA (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)

Dunhinda bus accident: Vehicle not driven by assigned driver at time of crash (English)