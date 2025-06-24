Sri Lanka will maintain constructive dialogue with UN on human rights issues: FM

June 24, 2025   12:35 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Foreign Employment, Vijitha Herath has reaffirmed the government of Sri Lanka’s commitment to maintaining a constructive and cooperative dialogue with the United Nations on human rights issues.

Minister Vijitha Herath made this assertion during a meeting with the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today (24).

During the meeting, the two officials addressed matters of mutual interest concerning human rights, according to a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Minister Herath stated, “We discussed matters of mutual interest related to human rights, where I reiterated the Government’s commitment to continued constructive engagement.” 

He also briefed High Commissioner Türk on the progress made in national reconciliation efforts and the advancement of human rights since the current administration assumed office.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (23).

Human Rights Commissioner Türk will remain in the country until June 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Foreign Employment said.

This marks the first visit by a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Sri Lanka since February 2016. 

