We will not fail the people of Sri Lanka despite Israel-Iran conflict  Cabinet Minister

Unlike previous administrations, the present government will not fail the people of Sri Lanka despite the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Viddyarathna stated.

Minister Samantha Viddyarathna said they will take care of the people since it is their responsibility.

He claimed that the government will take all possible measures to minimize the impact the Israel-Iran conflict will have on local businesses, the country’s economy and daily lives of all Sri Lankans.

Minister Samantha Viddyarathna stated that when the country is faced with challenges, they will address them by making timely intervention.

According to the Minister, wars will only inflict damage on the people and nations and therefore steps must be taken to deescalate the situation and establish peace for the sake of all humans.

Minister Samantha Viddyarathna confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers which met yesterday also discussed in detail the crisis in the Middle East and the measures needed to be taken to lessen the adverse impact on Sri Lanka.