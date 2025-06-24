Iran-Israel ceasefire: IDF claims truce breached as missiles launched from Iran

June 24, 2025   01:31 pm

Israel is reporting a fresh round of missiles has been fired from Iran.

The Israeli Defense Force said "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat".

The Israel Defense Forces said sirens are sounding in Israel after missiles were launched from Iran.

It says in a statement: “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.

“Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.”

It comes after Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s military actions continued until 04:00 Tehran time. It is now almost 0600 in Tehran.

