SJB secures power in Gampola UC and Bentota PS, chaos in Bandaragama

The establishment of power in several local government institutions where no party had a clear majority following the 2025 Local Government election took place today (24).

Accordingly, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured power in the Bentota Pradeshiya Sabha, after a vote was taken during the inaugural sitting held under the leadership of the Commissioner of Local Government in the Southern Province.

In the open vote to elect the Chairman, Premakumara Wijewardena from the SJB secured 12 votes, while Mervin Pradeepa Kodithuwakku, representing the National People’s Power (NPP), received 11 votes.

Meanwhile, the SJB also gained control of the Gampola Urban Council, where an open vote was held to elect the Chairman. The NPP candidate received 10 votes, while Iruka Weeraratne of the SJB received 19 votes and was elected the Chairman.

In the Kuchchaveli Pradeshiya Sabha, I. Mubarak of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) was elected Chairman with the support of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), defeating Abdul Rizan of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) in an open vote.

Meanwhile, the inaugural sitting of the Bandaragama Pradeshiya Sabha was held today (24) at 9:30 a.m. under the leadership of Western Province Commissioner Sarangika Kalhari Jayasundara. A tense situation arose due to a disagreement between the Commissioner and opposition members led by the SJB over whether the Chairman should be selected through a secret ballot or an open ballot.

The Commissioner adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes. However, when the council reconvened, continued disagreements led to it being adjourned indefinitely.