New chairpersons for four state institutions including DLB approved

The Committee on High Posts has recently approved the appointment of Chairpersons of four state institutions, including the Chairman of the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

Accordingly, the committee has granted approval to appoint Mr. M. R. H. Swarnathilaka as the new Chairman of the DLB, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Furthermore, the appointments of Mr. Somasiri Ekanayake as the Chairman of the Employees’ Trust Fund Board (ETFB), Mr. B. A. P. K. R. Bamunu Arachchi as the Chairman of the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation and Mr. S. Nesarajan as the Chairman of Paranthan Chemicals Limited were approved by the Committee.

The approval was granted during the Committee’s meeting held on June 20, 2025, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, the statement added.