Presidents Secretary stresses need for broad policy to tackle banking sector challenges

June 24, 2025   06:07 pm

A meeting between Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and the Bank of Ceylon (BoC) Employee’s Union was held this morning (24) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion focused extensively on the current issues in the banking sector, with attention directed toward identifying appropriate and effective solutions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Dr. Kumanayake emphasized the need for a broadly acceptable policy mechanism to address these issues in a systematic and sustainable manner, the PMD added.

Also present at the meeting were Director General (Legal) of the Presidential Secretariat, Senior Attorney-at-Law J.M. Wijebandara, Director General of Public Relations D. Gamagae and representatives of the BoC Employees’ Union.

--PMD

