Special traffic plan in Colombo for Bohra Conference

The Global Bohra Conference and Spiritual Convention, which will be held under the patronage of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, is scheduled to take place tomorrow (25) at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre (SLECC) on D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha in Colombo Fort.

The conference will be held on June 25, and then from June 27 to July 05.

As a large number of devotees from the Bohra community are expected to attend the conference, police have announced that the entry of container trucks and tipper trucks carrying stones and sand will be restricted from 7.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on the above dates, along the route from Darley Road in Maradana, Gamini Roundabout to D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha.

Additionally, the conference will also take place at the Borah Mosque in Bambalapitiya from 7:00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 3.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. daily, from June 27 to July 5, 2025.

On these dates, the entry of container trucks and tipper trucks carrying stones and sand will be restricted on Marine Drive from Wellawatte towards Kollupitiya via Bambalapitiya, and from Kollupitiya towards Wellawatte via Bambalapitiya, police said.

Police further stated that traffic on Glen Arbour Road in Bambalapitiya, within the Bambalapitiya Police Division, will be restricted, and vehicles will be diverted to Marine Drive by entering the Glen Arbour area from Galle Road.

Entry into Adamaly Place in the Bambalapitiya Police Division will be limited to residents only.