Shooting incident reported in Borella

June 24, 2025   06:42 pm

A shooting incident has been reported at Wanathamulla in Borella, a short while ago. 

Two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting at around 5.45 p.m. today (24) targeting a person outside his residence at Dumpekawatte in Borella. 

However, it is reported that the target of the shooting had managed to escape unhurt during the incident.

The gunmen had fires several rounds before fleeing the scene themselves, police said.

Borella Police is conducting further investigations.

