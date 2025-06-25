January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- World leaders gather for historic NATO summit with unity on the line
- Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: Do not drop those bombs
- Facebook scam misusing Dehiwala Zoos name; CID requested to investigate
- Presidents Secretary stresses need for broad policy to tackle banking sector challenges
- Special traffic plan in Colombo for Bohra Conference