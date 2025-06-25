Limited operations at Tel Aviv Airport, Special notice for Sri Lankans hoping to leave for Israel

Several Israeli airlines have resumed a limited number of international flights from the Tel Aviv International Airport, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara has confirmed.

According to the Ambassador, depending on the overall security situation, regular international flights are expected to resume shortly.

Those currently in Sri Lanka have been advised to check with their respective agencies regarding flight arrangements to Israel. Due to high demand, Ambassador Nimal Bandara stated that there may be delays or congestion in securing tickets as many individuals are expected to travel at the same time.

For further information regarding flights to Tel Aviv or the situation at the Tel Aviv Airport, all individuals have been requested to contact the Sri Lankan Embassy.

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing Iran-Israel ceasefire, authorities are expected to lift the ban on public gatherings and celebrations in the near future with an official announcement expected shortly, Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted.