Limited operations at Tel Aviv Airport, Special notice for Sri Lankans hoping to leave for Israel

Limited operations at Tel Aviv Airport, Special notice for Sri Lankans hoping to leave for Israel

June 25, 2025   07:39 am

Several Israeli airlines have resumed a limited number of international flights from the Tel Aviv International Airport, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara has confirmed.

According to the Ambassador, depending on the overall security situation, regular international flights are expected to resume shortly.

Those currently in Sri Lanka have been advised to check with their respective agencies regarding flight arrangements to Israel. Due to high demand, Ambassador Nimal Bandara stated that there may be delays or congestion in securing tickets as many individuals are expected to travel at the same time.

For further information regarding flights to Tel Aviv or the situation at the Tel Aviv Airport, all individuals have been requested to contact the Sri Lankan Embassy.

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing Iran-Israel ceasefire, authorities are expected to lift the ban on public gatherings and celebrations in the near future with an official announcement expected shortly, Ambassador Nimal Bandara noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'

SJB secures power in Gampola UC and Bentota PS, chaos in Bandaragama (English)

SJB secures power in Gampola UC and Bentota PS, chaos in Bandaragama (English)

UN Human Rights High Commissioner meets PM Harini (English)

UN Human Rights High Commissioner meets PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)

Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary (English)