Special traffic plan in Colombo today for Bohra Conference

June 25, 2025   08:36 am

A special traffic plan will be in place in several areas of Colombo due to the conduct of the Global Bohra Conference and Spiritual Convention from today (25). 

The Global Bohra Conference will be held under the patronage of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community from today (25) at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre (SLECC) on D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha in Colombo Fort. 

The conference will be held from today (25), and then from June 27 to July 05.

As a large number of devotees from the Bohra community are expected to attend the conference, police announced that the entry of container trucks and tipper trucks transporting sand will be restricted from 7.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. daily, along the route from Darley Road in Maradana, Gamini Roundabout to D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha.

Additionally, the conference will also take place at the Borah Mosque in Bambalapitiya from 7:00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 3.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. daily, from June 27 to July 5, 2025.

The entry of container trucks and tipper trucks transporting sand will be restricted on Marine Drive from Wellawatte towards Kollupitiya via Bambalapitiya, and from Kollupitiya towards Wellawatte via Bambalapitiya, police said. 

Police further stated that traffic on Glen Arbour Road in Bambalapitiya, within the Bambalapitiya Police Division, will be restricted, and vehicles will be diverted to Marine Drive from Galle Road. 

Entry into Adamaly Place in Bambalapitiya will be limited to residents, police noted.

