Bodies of two youth shot and killed found in Middeniya

The bodies of two youth who were shot and killed with a pistol-type firearm have been discovered in Thorakolayaya, Middeniya, police stated.

According to police, the deceased are two males aged between 25 and 30 years.

The shooting occurred this morning (25), and currently, three special investigative teams have joined the Middeniya Police to commence investigations into the incident.

The motive behind the shooting or the identities of those responsible have not yet been ascertained.