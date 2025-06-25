22 students of Southeastern University suspended over ragging incident

The authorities of the Southeastern University have suspended 22 students from academic activities following a ragging incident.

According to a spokesperson of the university, the suspensions were enforced after a video circulated on social media, allegedly showing a group of new students being subjected to brutal ragging.

The decision to suspend the students was taken based on the findings of an initial internal investigation.

The suspended individuals are identified as students from the second and third years of the Faculty of Engineering.

In addition to the university’s disciplinary action, it has been reported that police have launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Nalaka Kaluwewe has appointed a special task force aimed at preventing all forms of violence, including ragging within universities.