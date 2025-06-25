Tourist arrivals in June top 90,000

A total of 93,486 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in June, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 27,504 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.4%. Furthermore, 7,716 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,097 from China, 5,035 from Bangladesh and 4,594 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,123,289 with the release of the latest figures for June.

Among them, 231,564 individuals are from India, 111,940 from Russia and 103,990 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.