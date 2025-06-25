30-year old beaten to death with helmet in Bulathsinhala

30-year old beaten to death with helmet in Bulathsinhala

June 25, 2025   11:20 am

A 30-year-old has been beaten to death with a safety helmet in Halwatura, Bulathsinhala, according to police.

The incident occurred as a result of a dispute that escalated between two individuals.

The victim was initially admitted to the Horana Hospital, then transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment, and later taken back to the Horana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment, police added.

The deceased was a resident of Halwatura, Bulathsinhala.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault, and the Bulathsinhala Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

