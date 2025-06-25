Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict

A Cabinet sub-committees has been appointed to submit appropriate recommendations after closely studying the conflict situation in the Middle East region.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing all fields that are affected, the extent of the impact, and propose actions that should be taken in this regard.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a cabinet sub-committee and also proposed to appoint another committee to assist the cabinet sub-committee, comprising the secretaries to ministries, to submit appropriate recommendations to face the challenges that Sri Lanka may encounter in future due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East region.

Following members have been named in the cabinet sub-committee:

Vijitha Herath: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism - (Chairman)

Samantha Vidyarathne: The Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Facilities

Wasantha Samarasinghe: The Minister of Trade. Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development

Kumara Jayakody (Engineer): Minister of Power