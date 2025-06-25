Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict

June 25, 2025   12:16 pm

A Cabinet sub-committees has been appointed to submit appropriate recommendations after closely studying the conflict situation in the Middle East region.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing all fields that are affected, the extent of the impact, and propose actions that should be taken in this regard. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a cabinet sub-committee and also proposed to appoint another committee to assist the cabinet sub-committee, comprising the secretaries to ministries, to submit appropriate recommendations to face the challenges that Sri Lanka may encounter in future due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East region. 

Following members have been named in the cabinet sub-committee:

Vijitha Herath: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism - (Chairman) 

Samantha Vidyarathne: The Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure Facilities 

Wasantha Samarasinghe: The Minister of Trade. Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development 

Kumara Jayakody (Engineer): Minister of Power

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'

SJB secures power in Gampola UC and Bentota PS, chaos in Bandaragama (English)

SJB secures power in Gampola UC and Bentota PS, chaos in Bandaragama (English)

UN Human Rights High Commissioner meets PM Harini (English)

UN Human Rights High Commissioner meets PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)

Over 16,000 kg of narcotics seized in raids under new govt  Acting IGP (English)