Independent Group establishes power in Nawalapitiya UC

Amal Priyankara, who contested through an independent group at the recent Local Government (LG) election has been elected as the new Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council.

The inaugural meeting of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council was held today (25) at the Urban Council meeting hall under the leadership of the Central Province Commissioner of Local Government, A.M.K.P.K. Chamila Athapaththu.

A vote was taken to elect the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the council when the meeting convened at 9:00 a.m.

Accordingly, Amal Priyankara, a member elected under the Independent Group 02, was elected as the new chairman by securing nine votes.

K. Sureshwaran, who was elected under Independent Group 01, received nine votes and was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

Thilak Amarasiri Sirisena of the National People’s Power (NPP) was nominated for the Chairman’s post, and Hewage Prasanna was nominated for Deputy Chairman’s, but both candidates received only five votes each in the open vote.

One member representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in the council acted independently.

The Nawalapitiya Urban Council comprises of 15 members.

Based on the 2025 LG election, the NPP and Independent Group 2 secured five seats each, Independent Group 01 and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) two seats each, and one from the United National Alliance (UNA).

As no single party or independent group claimed an outright majority, the two independent groups joined forces to secure the positions of Chairman and Deputy Chairman in the Nawalapitiya Urban Council.

Meanwhile, the establishment of the Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha in the Kalutara District also took place this morning under the leadership of the Western Province Commissioner of Local Government, Sarangika Kalhari Jayasundara.

Three individuals were nominated to the position of Chairman of the 26-member Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha.

Accordingly, Sunil Abeyasiri was nominated by the National People’s Power (NPP), Indika Mallawaarachchi by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and Udeni Athukorala by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Since proposals were made for both open and secret voting methods to select the Chairman, the Commissioner proceeded with a secret ballot, in accordance with the law.

In the secret ballot, the NPP candidate received 16 votes, the SJB candidate received five votes while the SLPP candidate received three votes.

As a result, Sunil Abeyasiri of the NPP, who secured 16 votes, was elected as the Chairman of the Walallawita Pradeshiya Sabha.