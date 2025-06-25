Bodh Gaya Bodhi tree in excellent health: Indian Scientists

June 25, 2025   02:02 pm

New study conducted by scientists attached to the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, India on the sacred Bodhi tree at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya has confirmed “the tree is in excellent health”.

According to All India Radio News, scientists who conducted the health check-up have stated that the tree is in excellent health, with only minor mealybug infestation on a few small branches, common during the monsoon season.

Accordingly, anti-fungal liquid spray had been applied following the directives of the scientists.

