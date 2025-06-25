UN Rights Chief meets families of missing persons in Trincomalee

UN Rights Chief meets families of missing persons in Trincomalee

June 25, 2025   02:45 pm

A group of activists and families of missing persons handed over letters and memorandums to the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in Trincomalee today (25). 

During his visit to Trincomalee, UN Rights Chief Turk met with civil society leaders, officials and families of missing persons.

UN Human Rights Spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence, who is accompanying the High Commissioner, said while in Trincomalee that Mr. Volker Turk expressed sorrow and solidarity with the families of the disappeared. 

He noted that upon arrival in Colombo, the Human Rights Chief Volker Turk met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. 

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also met with the Chief Justice, civil society leaders, officials and political leaders to discuss matters related to human rights allegations, accountability and reconciliation, according to his spokesman Jeremy Laurence. 

He is scheduled to leave for Jaffna next where meetings have been slated to be held with local officials. 
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will visit Kandy before concluding his official visit to Sri Lanka on Thursday (26) after a special press briefing in Colombo.

Meanwhile, a peaceful demonstration was also held in Trincomalee during the visit of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, where a group of activists and victims of disappearances was seen holding placards and banners.

