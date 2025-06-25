Arjun Aloysius summoned to Anuradhapura Court

June 25, 2025   03:03 pm

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has issued an order summoning Arjun Aloysius, the Chairman of the W. M. Mendis and Company, to appear on July 23rd pertaining to an ongoing case, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case has been filed pertaining allegations Arjun Aloysius misappropriated Rs. 52.9 million by obtaining a large quantity of maize without making the relevant payment to the Nochchiyagama-based P.D.G. Agri Business Company, and thereby breaching trust.

The order was issued by Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and Additional District Judge Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya.

During today’s proceedings, the Magistrate ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to report the progress of the ongoing investigation.

