Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya further remanded

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded, has been further remanded until July 9, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after considering the submissions made by Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, who appeared on behalf of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne, who appeared on behalf of the defense.

The CID arrested Thushara Upuldeniya on 09 June, in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

On Monday, the Superintendent of the Anuradhapura Prison, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the presidential pardon for Vesak Poya, was granted bail.