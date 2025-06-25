Govt proposes 2% bus fare reduction; operators oppose proposal

June 25, 2025   03:41 pm

The government has reportedly proposed a 2% reduction in bus fares in line with the national bus fare policy.

However, private bus operators have opposed the proposal.

The government has informed bus associations that steps will be taken to reduce bus fares by 2 percent, following a discussion held today (June 25) between the Ministry of Transport and representatives of various bus associations.

The meeting was convened to discuss the annual bus fare revision, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1. During the meeting, transport authorities announced the proposed fare reduction.

However, bus associations expressed their strong disapproval of the proposal.

According to the proposed revision, the first and second stage fares will remain unchanged, and the 2% reduction will apply only to the existing fare structure beyond those initial stages.

