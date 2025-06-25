Container congestion re-emerges at Colombo Port; CTOA demands action

The Chairman of the Container Transport Owners’ Association (CTOA), Sanath Manjula has raised concerns over the re-emergence of container truck congestion at the Colombo Port, attributing the situation to the failure of relevant officials to implement recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Speaking at a press conference held today (25), Manjula stated that although a fully equipped portion of land belonging to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority was recently allocated to Sri Lanka Customs with the aim of reducing congestion, no vehicles have been permitted to access the designated area thus far.

As a result, container truck drivers and owners are experiencing significant inconvenience, he added.

Manjula further warned that if the situation persists, cargo vessels may divert to other ports, and perishable goods and essential items stored in containers could spoil or become unusable due to prolonged delays.

He emphasized that immediate instructions must be issued to the relevant authorities to take appropriate action and resolve the matter without delay.