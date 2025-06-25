Witness testimony of Deshabandu concludes before inquiry committee

The Committee of Inquiry to inquire and report its findings on suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, in respect of acts of gross abuse of power, concluded recording witness testimonies from the respondent Tennakoon’s witness list on Tuesday (24).



Although Attorney-at-Law R.S. Weerawikrama, representing the respondent Deshabandu Tennakoon, previously stated that 15 witnesses, including the suspended IGP himself, were scheduled to testify, he later informed the committee that no further witnesses from the list would testify after two additional witnesses gave evidence on June 24, a statement said.



As a result, although the remaining witnesses appeared before the committee, they were released based on the recommendation of the committee, which convened under the chairmanship of Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena, with the participation of Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala and Chairman of the National Police Commission E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

Accordingly, evidence was recorded from only 7 witnesses on the respondent’s list, marking the conclusion of the respondent’s side of the proceedings.

Two other witnesses of the prosecution, who were abroad on official duties, are scheduled to provide testimony after June 26, the statement said.

This was agreed upon by both parties represented by Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Dileepa Peiris and Deputy Solicitor General Rajitha Perera from the Attorney General’s Department, as well as the respondent’s legal counsel.

It was decided that the committee would reconvene on July 1, 2025, at 9.30 a.m. to record these remaining testimonies, it further noted.

Subsequently, both parties agreed to submit their written submissions to the Committee by 3.30 p.m. on July 8, 2025.