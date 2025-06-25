NTC approves 2.5% reduction in bus fares

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has approved a 2.5% reduction in bus fares from 01 July 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that the government had informed bus associations that steps will be taken to reduce bus fares by 2 percent, following a discussion held today (June 25) between the Ministry of Transport and representatives of various bus associations.

The meeting was convened to discuss the annual bus fare revision, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1. During the meeting, transport authorities announced the proposed fare reduction.

However, bus associations had expressed their strong disapproval of the proposal.

According to the proposed revision, the first and second stage fares will remain unchanged, and the fare reduction will apply only to the existing fare structure beyond those initial stages.