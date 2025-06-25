2025 A/L exam dates announced

The 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination will be held from November 10 to December 05, 2025, the Department of Examinations confirmed.

Accordingly, applications for the 2025 G.C.E. A/L exam will be accepted online from June 26 to July 21, 2025.

It is further stated that students of government schools and government-approved private schools must submit their applications through their respective school principals, while private candidates are required to submit their applications themselves.

Issuing a notice in this regard, the Department of Examinations noted that private applicants must use their National Identity Card (NIC) number when applying for the examination.

Furthermore, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka, www.doenets.lk or www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic, to carefully read the relevant instructions and submit their applications accordingly.

After submitting the application, candidates are urged to keep a printed copy with them in case of an emergency.

The username and password required by school applicants to submit their applications have already been provided to the respective school principals.

Applications will not be accepted after 12.00 midnight on July 21, 2025. It is also emphasized that the closing date will not be extended under any circumstances, the statement added.

For further inquiries, applicants are advised to contact the Department of Examinations via the following telephone numbers or email:

Tel: 011-2784208, 011-2784537, 011-2785922

Hotline: 1911

Email: gcealexam@gmail.com