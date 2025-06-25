Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the resolution to repeal the previous Cabinet decision taken to transfer the Nuwara Eliya Post Office building and its premises to the Urban Development Authority (UDA) and to modify the building and the land to increase tourist attraction and enhance new revenue generation paths.

Approval of the Cabinet of Ministers under the previous government was granted at the meeting held on 29.04.2024 to transfer the Nuwara Eliya Post Office Building to the UDA.

However, objections were raised among the postal employees as well as civil organisations and the public against this transfer.

Later on, it was decided to execute a project to prepare this building for the activities of the Department of Posts, as earlier, while preparing to utilise it for tourism promotion activities as well, the Cabinet Spokesman said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the resolution furnished by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to repeal the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers that has been taken to transfer the Nuwara Eliya Post Office building and its premises to the Urban Development Authority and to modify the building and the land to increase local/foreign tourist attraction and enhance new revenue generation paths, he said.