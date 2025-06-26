Youth injured in shooting at Thirappane

A person has been injured and hospitalized after being shot by an unidentified gunman in the Galkulama area of Thirappane, Anuradhapura.

According to the police, the shooting occurred last night (25).

The injured person has been admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim is a 28-year-old resident of Mihintale.

The identity of the shooter has not yet been revealed, and the Thirappane Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.