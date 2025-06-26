32 senior police officers, including 9 DIGs, transferred with immediate effect

Thirty-two senior police officers, including nine Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and 16 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), have been transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Media Division stated that these transfers and appointments were made with the approval of the National Police Commission.

According to the transfers, DIG Nihal Thalduwa, who was in charge of the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB), has been transferred as the DIG in charge of the Monaragala District.

It is also stated that DIG J.R. Dias, who is currently serving as the DIG (Staff), has been appointed as the DIG in charge of the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB), in addition to his current duties.

The Police Media Division further stated that, in addition to the Deputy Inspector Generals and Senior Superintendents of Police, two Superintendents of Police and five Assistant Superintendents of Police have also been transferred.

Meanwhile, two Special Grade Superintendents, a Superintendent, eight Assistant Superintendents and five Acting Superintendents of Prisons have been transferred to other prisons from their current locations, the Department of Prisons said yesterday.

The transfers are effective from 02 July 2025.

It is stated that the transfers were approved by the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, with the aim of streamlining the institutional administration of the Prisons Department, based on officers’ seniority and service requirements.