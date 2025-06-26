Railway technicians launch token strike

Railway technicians launch token strike

June 26, 2025   08:00 am

Railway technicians and railway technician assistants have decided to launch a 24-hour token strike from this morning (26) over an overtime payment issue.

Accordingly, the Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Railway Workers’ Association (SLFRWA), Nadeera Manoj, stated that the strike will be carried out for a period of 24 hours, starting from 7.00 a.m. today.

He further stated that, although the authorities have been informed about the issue, no solution has been provided so far.

