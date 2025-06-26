5 injured in clash between SLTB and private bus employees in Polonnaruwa

June 26, 2025   09:01 am

Five people, including a Depot Manager, have been injured and hospitalised following a clash between Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) employees and private bus workers at the Polonnaruwa Bus Stand.

The clash reportedly occurred due to a decrease in the number of passengers on private buses, following the pickup of passengers by an SLTB bus traveling from Matara to the Polonnaruwa Depot. The SLTB bus had picked up students attending private classes and season ticket holders along the route, which allegedly affected the passenger count for private buses.

The Depot Manager was also onboard the SLTB bus from Matara. The private bus driver attacked the Depot Manager after stopping the SLTB bus in front of the Polonnaruwa Depot. According to police, the situation escalated when a group of workers who were at the depot at the time retaliated by attacking the private bus driver and conductor.

It has been reported that three SLTB employees and two private bus employees were injured in the incident.

A depot official stated during an inquiry that nearly 135 buses operate in the Polonnaruwa District, including long-distance services, and that a bus strike will be held today (26) in protest against the attack.

Several buses at the Polonnaruwa Depot have been parked, and the main gate has been closed by police to ensure the safety of employees, buses, and property.

Officers from the Polonnaruwa Police Station have been deployed to maintain security, and further investigations are being conducted under the instructions of Polonnaruwa Senior Superintendent of Police.

