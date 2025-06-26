A discussion has been held between the Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

According to a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath stated that during the discussion, attention was drawn to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The Minister underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. He further added that any escalation would have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond, including Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister also noted that he had briefed the Ambassador on the measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans residing in Iran, in light of the current situation.

He added,

“The Ambassador of Iran called on me to brief me on the latest situation in the region.”

“I welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. I stressed that further escalation would have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond, including Sri Lanka.”

“I also briefed him on the measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans residing in Iran, in light of the current situation.”