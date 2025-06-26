Mass shooting in gang-plagued Mexican state leaves 11 dead and more injured

Mass shooting in gang-plagued Mexican state leaves 11 dead and more injured

June 26, 2025   09:44 am

At least 11 people were killed, including a teenager, and more wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, authorities said on Wednesday.

The attorney general’s office in Guanajuato, the violence-plagued state where Irapuato is located, said that 20 others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier on Wednesday that the victims included children, although the attorney general’s office later confirmed only one casualty was a minor, aged 17.

“It is very unfortunate what happened. An investigation is under way,” Sheinbaum said.

Local media reported the shooting happened during an evening party celebrating a Catholic holiday, the Nativity of John the Baptist.

A video circulating on social media showed people dancing in the patio of a housing complex while a band played in the background, before gunfire erupted. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the video.

Guanajuato has been for many years one of the most violent regions in the country, where criminal groups fight over routes to price drugs and commit other crimes. On Tuesday, five other people were killed in other parts of the state, according to the attorney general’s office.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs'