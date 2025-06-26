Health officials warn of rise in non-communicable diseases among children

An increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among children in the country has been observed, according to the Ministry of Health.

Consultant Community Physician and Director of the Nutrition Division of the Health Ministry, Dr. Monika Wijeratne, stated that problems with food consumption have contributed to this situation.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Wijeratne noted that the risk of children developing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure is on the rise.

She further explained, “According to data collected during National Nutrition Month 2024, 7% of schoolchildren in Grades 1, 4, 7, and 10 are overweight.“

The Global Health Survey 2024, which examined the eating habits of children aged 13 to 17, revealed that around 3% of them are obese, Dr. Monika Wijeratne said.

Speaking further, she noted that overweight is observed in about 12% of children. A recent study on children’s dietary patterns found that 17% had consumed sweetened drinks and related beverages, 28% had consumed salty foods, and approximately 28–29% had consumed high-fat foods during the week prior to the survey.

She also noted, alarmingly, that 41% of children consumed high-sugar foods. This data clearly shows that the dietary patterns of schoolchildren are not appropriate. She further added that there is a growing trend of children developing non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes at a young age.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that one in five women in Sri Lanka are victims of domestic violence.

Family Health Bureau Consultant Community Physician Dr. Dinusha Perera shared this information during a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau.