Sri Lanka’s exports in the first five months of 2025 have increased to US$ 6,933.35 million, marking a robust 7.14% growth compared to the same period in 2024, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB Sri Lanka) stated.

Total exports, including both merchandise and services reached US$ 1,386.66 million in May 2025. This is a year-on-year growth of 6.35% over May 2024, reflecting the resilience of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the positive impact of strategic efforts to diversify markets and enhance competitiveness, the EDB Sri Lanka said.

In May 2025 alone, merchandise exports grew by 1.70 % year-on-year, reaching US$ 1,028.52 million, according to provisional data of Sri Lanka Customs including the estimates for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products.

For the period January to May 2025, merchandise exports totaled US$ 5,344.23 million, reflecting a 5.46% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, services exports have emerged as a key driver of overall export growth. In May 2025, earnings from services exports were estimated to be US$ 358.14 million. Over the first five months of the year, services exports are estimated to have increased by 13.20%, totaling US$ 1,589.12 million.

According to the EDB Sri Lanka, the current trend highlights the rising importance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy and its growing contribution to national export earnings.

Furthermore, export earnings from tea which made up 12.8% of merchandise exports, increased by 14.58 % y-o-y to US$ 131.81 million in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

Notably, tea exports to Iraq, Libya and Iran recorded significant increases of 53.74%, 236.84%, and 123.31 %, respectively, the EDB Sri Lanka stated.

Moreover, the estimated value of Diamonds, Gems & Jewellery has increased by 5.53% to US$ 31.40 million in May 2025 when compared to May 2024.

Export earnings from Apparel and Textiles have slightly decreased by 0.38 % y-o-y to US$ 388.81 million in May 2025, compared to May 2024.

Export earnings from Rubber and Rubber finished products have decreased by 9.33% y-o-y to US$ 73.6 million in May while export earnings from Seafood decreased by 22.11% to US$ 13.56 million in May 2025 compared to May 2024, according to the statement issued by the EDB Sri Lanka based on data obtained from Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).