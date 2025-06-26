Money laundering case against Wele Suda to be heard in October

The Colombo High Court today (26) ordered that the case filed against drug kingpin Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara, alias Wele Suda and another individual under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, be taken for trial on October 10, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne today.

Wele Suda, who is currently imprisoned in another case, was produced before court under tight security.

After reviewing the facts presented, Colombo High Court Judge Lanka Jayaratne ordered that the hearings of the case be held on October 10 and 14.

Wele Suda has already been convicted on drug trafficking charges and has filed an appeal against the sentence before the Supreme Court.