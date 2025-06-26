Boossa Prison inmate hospitalised after attempting to hang himself

Boossa Prison inmate hospitalised after attempting to hang himself

June 26, 2025   02:33 pm

An inmate held in a special wing of the Boossa Prison, designated for high-profile criminals, has been hospitalised after allegedly attempting to hang himself this afternoon (26).

The inmate, identified as Bimsara Amal, was rescued by prison officials while attempting to take his own life and has since been admitted to the Karapitiya National Hospital.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies, contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll-free)

 

