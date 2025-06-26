Keheliya, wife, three daughters and son-in-law indicted in High Court

Indictments have been served before the Colombo High Court on former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters and a son-in-law.

Indictments were served by the Commission to investigate allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) under 43 charges, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshini Epa and four other family members were arrested previously by CIABOC in connection with an investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They were subsequently released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.