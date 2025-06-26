Former Health Secretary Janaka Chandragupta remanded

Former Health Secretary Janaka Chandragupta remanded

June 26, 2025   03:59 pm

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Health Janaka Chandragupta, who was arrested earlier today, has been remanded until July 8, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was remanded after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Janaka Chandragupta was arrested this morning by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), after recording a statement regarding the alleged procurement of substandard drugs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)