Former Health Secretary Janaka Chandragupta remanded

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Health Janaka Chandragupta, who was arrested earlier today, has been remanded until July 8, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was remanded after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Janaka Chandragupta was arrested this morning by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), after recording a statement regarding the alleged procurement of substandard drugs.