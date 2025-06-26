Salt manufacturers announce measures to reduce prices

June 26, 2025   04:30 pm

Following discussions and an agreement reached with the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), the Salt Manufacturers’ Association of Sri Lanka has announced several measures to reduce the price of salt in the consumer market. 

Accordingly, it has been decided to immediately release imported salt subject to the following Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) as sufficient stocks have been received: 

Crystal Salt - Rs. 180 (per kg)
Table Salt - Rs. 240 (per kg)
Table Salt - Rs. 120 (400g)

The statement further warns that salt packed overseas in unlawful packaging can be observed being sold in the local market and therefore urges the consumers and traders to direct their attention towards such matters when purchasing or selling salt. 

