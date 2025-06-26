UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lankas Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lankas Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA

June 26, 2025   06:19 pm

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called for the repealing of the Online Safety Act while also imposing a moratorium on enforcement of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who arrived on Monday (23) held discussions with government leaders, political figures, civil society activities and several other factions during his stay.

He also visited several parts of the country, including Trincomalee, Jaffna and Kandy in addition to his engagements in Colombo.

Before concluding his visit, addressing a media conference in Colombo, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for an expedited review and release of long-term PTA detainees and prisoners.

The UN Rights Chief said, “I also call for the moratorium of the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and urge an expedited review and release of long-term PTA detainees and prisoners.”

“I also understand that a bill proposing the decriminalization of same sex relationships is before parliament and I hope it will be passed soon”, he added.  
The UN Rights Chief also calls for police reforms in the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he is looking forward to the continuous engagement with the government of Sri Lanka to address human rights concerns.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)

Weligama hotel shooting: Ex-Colombo DIG testifies; Committee voices displeasure over responses (English)