United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called for the repealing of the Online Safety Act while also imposing a moratorium on enforcement of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who arrived on Monday (23) held discussions with government leaders, political figures, civil society activities and several other factions during his stay.

He also visited several parts of the country, including Trincomalee, Jaffna and Kandy in addition to his engagements in Colombo.

Before concluding his visit, addressing a media conference in Colombo, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for an expedited review and release of long-term PTA detainees and prisoners.

The UN Rights Chief said, “I also call for the moratorium of the use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and urge an expedited review and release of long-term PTA detainees and prisoners.”

“I also understand that a bill proposing the decriminalization of same sex relationships is before parliament and I hope it will be passed soon”, he added.

The UN Rights Chief also calls for police reforms in the country.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he is looking forward to the continuous engagement with the government of Sri Lanka to address human rights concerns.