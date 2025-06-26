SF Airlines launches all-cargo direct flight to Sri Lanka

SF Airlines launches all-cargo direct flight to Sri Lanka

June 26, 2025   07:53 pm

The SF Airlines today (26) commenced China’s first scheduled all-cargo direct flight to Sri Lanka.

A SF Airlines B757-200 all-cargo aircraft this morning departed Kunming fully loaded for Colombo, marking the official launch of the “Kunming-Colombo” international cargo route, according to a statement from the Airline.

The “Kunming-Colombo” route will operate twice weekly, operated by B757-200F freighters, with a weekly cargo capacity exceeding 110 metric tons.

Primary exports include electronics, machinery parts, textiles, cross-border e-commerce parcels, and fresh flowers. Key imports feature Sri Lanka Ceylon tea, spices, and other specialty agricultural products, along with Indian electronics and Maldivian seafood transshipped via Colombo, the statement added further.
SF Airlines has expanded its South Asian network in recent years, serving Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Amritsar (India); Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi (Pakistan); Dhaka (Bangladesh); and Kathmandu (Nepal). With Colombo’s addition, its South Asian destinations now exceed 10 cities.

