Abdul Wazeeth to fill vacant SLMC National List MP seat

June 26, 2025   09:28 pm

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress has decided to nominate Abdul Wazeeth to fill the vacancy created in Parliament following the resignation of Mohamed Sali Naleem in March.

The decision is expected to be conveyed to Parliament shortly, according to SLMC sources.

SLMC National List MP Mohamed Sali Naleem resigned from his position on March 14, in order to contest the 2025 Local Government Election for the Eravur Urban Council.

Naleem was sworn in as a member of the Tenth Parliament before the Speaker on December 03.

He had also previously served as the Chairman of the Eravur Urban Council.

