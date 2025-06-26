Special notice regarding three job categories in Israels construction sector

Special notice regarding three job categories in Israels construction sector

June 26, 2025   10:11 pm

The registration for three categories of jobs in Israel’s construction sector has been temporarily suspended, the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has announced.

It was initially decided that the registration of qualified workers for jobs in certain subcategories within Israel’s construction sector would begin tomorrow (27). It was slated to continue until July 1.

However, the registration process has been suspended due to an unavoidable reason, the SLBFE.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)