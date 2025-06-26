Special notice regarding three job categories in Israels construction sector
June 26, 2025 10:11 pm
The registration for three categories of jobs in Israel’s construction sector has been temporarily suspended, the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has announced.
It was initially decided that the registration of qualified workers for jobs in certain subcategories within Israel’s construction sector would begin tomorrow (27). It was slated to continue until July 1.
However, the registration process has been suspended due to an unavoidable reason, the SLBFE.