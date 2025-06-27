Showers above 50mm expected in parts of Sri Lanka today

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (27), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can also be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.