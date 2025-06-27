Showers above 50mm expected in parts of Sri Lanka today

Showers above 50mm expected in parts of Sri Lanka today

June 27, 2025   06:02 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (27), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can also be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)