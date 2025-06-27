Govt urged to intervene and resolve Jpura external degrees unit issues

Govt urged to intervene and resolve Jpura external degrees unit issues

June 27, 2025   07:41 am

All academic activities at the External Degrees and Extension Courses Unit of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura have been temporarily suspended.

According to reports, as of Tuesday (24), the unit has suspended all external degree programs, including lectures and registration activities.

When inquired by Ada Derana regarding the matter, Venerable Dambara Amila Thero, a senior lecturer at the university stated that they hope to resume academic activities in the near future after resolving the existing issues.

However, the Thero emphasized that in order to resume academic activities in the External Degrees and Extension Courses Unit, the intervention of the government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) is necessary to resolve the problems.

It was recently revealed at the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) that there were several financial irregularities in the Finance Division of the External Degree Programs Unit of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

This was during a session where the university administration was summoned before the COPE Committee.

At that session, Acting Auditor General G.H.D. Dharmapala stated that due to the irregularities in the External Degree Programs Unit, the financial burden has ultimately been borne by the students.

