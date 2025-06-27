Uni. student reported missing while swimming at Colombo Port City beach

A 24-year-old youth has been reported missing while swimming in the sea off the artificial beach at Colombo Port City, said police.

The incident occurred last morning (26), when a group of university students from the University of Colombo and the University of Moratuwa were engaged in snorkeling and observing the seabed.

During the activity, one of the students, a resident of Asgiriya, Gampaha, went missing, police stated.

Lifeguards later recovered the snorkel believed to have been worn by the missing student.

Following a complaint received by the Colombo Port Police, a search operation was launched. The search is being conducted jointly by divers from the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), the Rangala Navy diving team, and the Colombo Port Police.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Port Police.