Uni. student reported missing while swimming at Colombo Port City beach

Uni. student reported missing while swimming at Colombo Port City beach

June 27, 2025   09:31 am

A 24-year-old youth has been reported missing while swimming in the sea off the artificial beach at Colombo Port City, said police.

The incident occurred last morning (26), when a group of university students from the University of Colombo and the University of Moratuwa were engaged in snorkeling and observing the seabed. 

During the activity, one of the students, a resident of Asgiriya, Gampaha, went missing, police stated.

Lifeguards later recovered the snorkel believed to have been worn by the missing student.

Following a complaint received by the Colombo Port Police, a search operation was launched. The search is being conducted jointly by divers from the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), the Rangala Navy diving team, and the Colombo Port Police.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Port Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

Keheliya and 11 others indicted over substandard drug imports (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

World Bank, ADB and JICA write to Energy Minister; raise concerns over Electricity Act amendments (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

UN Rights Chief calls for repealing of Sri Lanka's Online Safety Act, moratorium on PTA (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

Tensions flare during inaugural meeting of CMC chaired by new Mayor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)