Krrish Project: Colombo HC adjourns case against Namal Rajapaksa

June 27, 2025   10:49 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered the re-convening of the case filed by the Attorney General against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa on September 26.

The case pertains to allegations that Rajapaksa received Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’ under the pretext of promoting the game of rugby.

The accused, Namal Rajapaksa, appeared before the court when the case was taken up today (27).

