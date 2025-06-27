Two NPP members reportedly abducted ahead of Weligama PS vote

June 27, 2025   11:00 am

It has been reported that two members of the National People’s Power (NPP) party were allegedly abducted while on their way to cast their votes to elect the Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha today (27).

The incident has resulted in the disruption of the council session, preventing it from proceeding as scheduled, said Ada Derana reporter.

It has further been reported that a proposal was made to commence the council’s proceedings only upon the safe return of the two abducted members.

